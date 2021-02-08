Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) has a beta value of -0.25 and has seen 1,274,200 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.35 Million, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.36% during that session. The SNMP stock price is -36.75% off its 52-week high price of $1.6 and 87.18% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

Sporting 6.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the SNMP stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 9.3%. Year-to-date, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares have moved 90.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) have changed 72.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 74.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.94% from current levels.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +190.4%.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.33% with a share float percentage of 65.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sanchez Midstream Partners LP having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.75 Million shares worth more than $502.42 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kalos Management, Inc., with the holding of over 21.02 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.04 Thousand and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.76% shares in the company for having 1747546 shares of worth $1.12 Million while later fund manager owns 1.23 Thousand shares of worth $353 as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.