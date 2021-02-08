ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) has a beta value of 4.17 and has seen 18,333,641 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $198.45 Million, closed the last trade at $6.33 per share which meant it lost -$7.97 on the day or -55.73% during that session. The AACG stock price is -212.01% off its 52-week high price of $19.75 and 90.36% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

Despite being -55.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the AACG stock price touched $19.75- or saw a rise of 67.95%. Year-to-date, ATA Creativity Global shares have moved 431.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 381.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) have changed 414.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.69% from current levels.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.04% with a share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATA Creativity Global having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 11.93 Thousand shares worth more than $13.18 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.05% of shares outstanding.