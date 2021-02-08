Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) has a beta value of 3.23 and has seen 3,270,561 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $557.96 Million, closed the recent trade at $8.05 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 5.24% during that session. The ALTO stock price is -42.11% off its 52-week high price of $11.44 and 97.27% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Sporting 5.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the ALTO stock price touched $8.34-3 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Alto Ingredients, Inc. shares have moved 48.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) have changed 29.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $20.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +154.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.65% from current levels.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alto Ingredients, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +176.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 127.86%, compared to 16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 196% and 163.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $234.25 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $271.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $357.62 Million and $311.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -34.5% for the current quarter and -12.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -34.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.43 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.74 Million and represent 3.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 1641770 shares of worth $12Million while later fund manager owns 910.67 Thousand shares of worth $5.58 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.