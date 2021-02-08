ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,215,659 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.07 Million, closed the last trade at $3.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.75% during that session. The ADTX stock price is -178.49% off its 52-week high price of $9.58 and 52.91% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Despite being -5.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the ADTX stock price touched $3.80-9 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 65.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) have changed 65.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 443.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 123.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 306.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +306.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 306.98% from current levels.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.4%.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.11% with a share float percentage of 9.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 224.97 Thousand shares worth more than $438.69 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, with the holding of over 61.83 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.57 Thousand and represent 0.5% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 2896 shares of worth $5.91 Thousand while later fund manager owns 738 shares of worth $1.44 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.