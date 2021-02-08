Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 3.2 and has seen 13,474,217 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -5.79% off its 52-week high price of $42.96 and 96.75% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Despite being -1.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the WKHS stock price touched $42.96- or saw a rise of 5.47%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc. shares have moved 105.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed 81.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -37.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.21% from current levels.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workhorse Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +144.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3185.71%, compared to 1.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.8% and -350% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +422.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2Million and $84Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65900% for the current quarter and 14602.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +21.7%.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.21% with a share float percentage of 36.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workhorse Group Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.21 Million shares worth more than $157.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.21 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.31 Million and represent 3.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 2541945 shares of worth $64.26 Million while later fund manager owns 2.21 Million shares of worth $43.8 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.