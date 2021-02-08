vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) has a beta value of -1.81 and has seen 5,951,851 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.45 Million, closed the last trade at $2.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -6.51% during that session. The VTVT stock price is -94.67% off its 52-week high price of $4.75 and 40.98% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Despite being -6.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the VTVT stock price touched $3.59-3 or saw a rise of 32.03%. Year-to-date, vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 31.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have changed 19.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 176.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +207.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 145.9% from current levels.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +14.9%.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.01% with a share float percentage of 29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with vTv Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Management LLC with over 1.06 Million shares worth more than $1.88 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Frazier Management LLC held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 708.25 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 Million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 536812 shares of worth $950.16 Thousand while later fund manager owns 176.56 Thousand shares of worth $328.41 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.