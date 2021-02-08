Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,241,936 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $865.26 Million, closed the last trade at $14.62 per share which meant it gained $1.52 on the day or 11.6% during that session. The GATO stock price is -64.16% off its 52-week high price of $24 and 60.47% above the 52-week low of $5.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 698.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.5 while the price target rests at a high of $14.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.82% from current levels.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -224.2%.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.6% with a share float percentage of 70.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gatos Silver, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan with over 6.21 Million shares worth more than $80.85 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan held 10.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP, with the holding of over 1.91 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.83 Million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.9% shares in the company for having 2900078 shares of worth $37.79 Million while later fund manager owns 1.14 Million shares of worth $14.91 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.