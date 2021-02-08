First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,862,744 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.23 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 4.41% during that session. The AG stock price is -39.35% off its 52-week high price of $24.01 and 75.8% above the 52-week low of $4.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting 4.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 02 when the AG stock price touched $18.35- or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved 26.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed 30.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump -13.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.25 while the price target rests at a high of $18.21. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +5.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.71% from current levels.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 375%, compared to 2.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +250% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.8%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.22% with a share float percentage of 38.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corp. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.72 Million shares worth more than $206.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.71 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.38 Million and represent 2.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.87% shares in the company for having 13026815 shares of worth $175.08 Million while later fund manager owns 9.56 Million shares of worth $128.48 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.31% of company’s outstanding stock.