9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,621,544 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $335.73 Million, closed the last trade at $1.72 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 16.22% during that session. The JFU stock price is -480.81% off its 52-week high price of $9.99 and 58.14% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9F Inc. (JFU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Sporting 16.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the JFU stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, 9F Inc. shares have moved 65.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have changed 47.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 370.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 206.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 429.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.1 while the price target rests at a high of $9.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +429.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 429.07% from current levels.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -240.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.22%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.78% with a share float percentage of 6.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9F Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.3 Million shares worth more than $1.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 14.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 60.46 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.78 Thousand and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 109500 shares of worth $192.72 Thousand while later fund manager owns 21.25 Thousand shares of worth $28.05 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.