Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,297,275 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.82 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.87% during that session. The FSM stock price is -25.96% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 81.2% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting 2.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 02 when the FSM stock price touched $8.46-7 or saw a rise of 7.59%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved -5.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed -9.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10.57. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +35.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.09% from current levels.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.88%, compared to 2.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +161.5%.