Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 1,747,504 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.72 Million, closed the last trade at $3.09 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 20.7% during that session. The LYL stock price is -59.87% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 72.49% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 111.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) trade information

Sporting 20.7% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the LYL stock price touched $3.28-5 or saw a rise of 5.79%. Year-to-date, Dragon Victory International Limited shares have moved 32.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) have changed 35.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -34.1%.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.19% with a share float percentage of 0.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dragon Victory International Limited having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 20.87 Thousand shares worth more than $21.29 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ground Swell Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 12.16 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.46 Thousand and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.