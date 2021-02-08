Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,665,653 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.11 Million, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The HX stock price is -188.37% off its 52-week high price of $7.44 and 70.35% above the 52-week low of $0.765. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 96.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 541.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Sporting 0.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the HX stock price touched $2.94-1 or saw a rise of 12.24%. Year-to-date, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares have moved 4.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) have changed 15.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 248.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +248.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 248.84% from current levels.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.73% with a share float percentage of 2.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xiaobai Maimai Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 385.42 Thousand shares worth more than $570.42 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with the holding of over 50.33 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.49 Thousand and represent 0.1% of shares outstanding.