Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 107,577,201 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -3.43% during that session. The NOK stock price is -131.99% off its 52-week high price of $9.79 and 44.55% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 456.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 78.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nokia Corporation (NOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Despite being -3.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 01 when the NOK stock price touched $4.99-1 or saw a rise of 15.43%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corporation shares have moved 7.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) have changed 4.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 59.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.54 while the price target rests at a high of $6.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.11% from current levels.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30%, compared to -3.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and -42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.75 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.82 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.4 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -67.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +102.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.03%.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.71% with a share float percentage of 4.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corporation having a total of 505 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 20.76 Million shares worth more than $81.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Acadian Asset Management held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ariel Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 14.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.8 Million and represent 2.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 6688181 shares of worth $26.15 Million while later fund manager owns 3.26 Million shares of worth $10.97 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.