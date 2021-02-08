CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 2,658,757 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.45 Million, closed the last trade at $8.75 per share which meant it lost -$1.06 on the day or -10.81% during that session. The CORR stock price is -443.09% off its 52-week high price of $47.52 and 59.31% above the 52-week low of $3.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 507.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 510.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) trade information

Despite being -10.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the CORR stock price touched $11.04- or saw a rise of 20.74%. Year-to-date, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. shares have moved 27.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) have changed 25.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $9.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.86% from current levels.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.32 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.71 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -86.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -117.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

CORR Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 03 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 2.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.12%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.23% with a share float percentage of 51.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.28 Million shares worth more than $7.48 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 949.15 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.54 Million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.42% shares in the company for having 602918 shares of worth $2.82 Million while later fund manager owns 326.4 Thousand shares of worth $2.24 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.