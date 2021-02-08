Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 4,554,160 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.34 Million, closed the last trade at $1.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -51.54% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 68.08% above the 52-week low of $0.415. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 894.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Despite being -1.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the CTXR stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 21.21%. Year-to-date, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 27.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have changed 20.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 361.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +361.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 361.54% from current levels.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.89% with a share float percentage of 17.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 572.94 Thousand shares worth more than $595.86 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Argent Wealth Management, LLC, with the holding of over 164.44 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $185.82 Thousand and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 441656 shares of worth $459.32 Thousand while later fund manager owns 131.2 Thousand shares of worth $136.44 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.