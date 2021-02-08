ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 3,594,671 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.11 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.35 per share which meant it gained $2.1 on the day or 12.92% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -4.47% off its 52-week high price of $19.17 and 77.66% above the 52-week low of $4.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Sporting 12.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the ANGI stock price touched $19.17- or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares have moved 41.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed 58.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +8.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.05% from current levels.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $374.37 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $413.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $343.65 Million and $375.06 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.9% for the current quarter and 10.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-55.3%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.45% with a share float percentage of 115.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ANGI Homeservices Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.6 Million shares worth more than $73.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 4.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.47 Million and represent 5.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.35% shares in the company for having 3394143 shares of worth $41.95 Million while later fund manager owns 3.35 Million shares of worth $44.26 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.3% of company’s outstanding stock.