Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has a beta value of 2.2 and has seen 1,359,859 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.99 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 12.56% during that session. The ADAP stock price is -91.7% off its 52-week high price of $13.4 and 71.39% above the 52-week low of $2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 960.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Sporting 12.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the ADAP stock price touched $7.28-4 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares have moved 28.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have changed 12.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +143.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.16% from current levels.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.82%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.3% and -4.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +193.2%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $700Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $728Million and $761Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 172% for the current quarter and -8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -33.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.04% with a share float percentage of 84.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix Capital Management with over 38.97 Million shares worth more than $311.01 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Matrix Capital Management held 4.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 17.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.32 Million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 9323900 shares of worth $50.26 Million while later fund manager owns 1.52 Million shares of worth $12.12 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.