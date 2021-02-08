Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1,442,673 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.9 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.07 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 6.27% during that session. The VIVE stock price is -413.51% off its 52-week high price of $20.9 and 25.55% above the 52-week low of $3.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.65.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) trade information

Sporting 6.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the VIVE stock price touched $4.19-1 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Viveve Medical, Inc. shares have moved -12.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) have changed -12.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 729.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 513.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 302.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.75 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +440.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 164.13% from current levels.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viveve Medical, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.38%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.9% and 84% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.65 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.45 Million and $1.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.7% for the current quarter and 33.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +95% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.81% with a share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viveve Medical, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.8 Thousand shares worth more than $134.78 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETRADE Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.62 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.14 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.