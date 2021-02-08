Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 56,323,501 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.54 Million, closed the last trade at $3.05 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 11.31% during that session. The METX stock price is -708.53% off its 52-week high price of $24.66 and 43.93% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Sporting 11.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the METX stock price touched $4.27-2 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares have moved 52.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) have changed 67.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 93Million shares shorted with days to cover at 33.57.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -221.3%.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.02% with a share float percentage of 23.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amundi Pioneer Asset Management with over 260Thousand shares worth more than $1.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 47.14 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $272.93 Thousand and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 46061 shares of worth $92.12 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.08 Thousand shares of worth $34.9 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.