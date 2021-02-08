Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,487,360 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $198.68 Million, closed the last trade at $3.1 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.31% during that session. The HOFV stock price is -374.19% off its 52-week high price of $14.7 and 64.84% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Sporting 1.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the HOFV stock price touched $3.35-7 or saw a rise of 7.46%. Year-to-date, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares have moved 152.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) have changed 102.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.29% from current levels.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -103.7%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.55% with a share float percentage of 16.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. with over 258.96 Thousand shares worth more than $644.81 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 141.44 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.19 Thousand and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.