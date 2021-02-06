During the last session, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s traded shares were 313,950, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.48, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the WETF share is $5.82, that puts it down -6.2% from that peak though still a striking +65.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.87. The company’s market capitalization is $814.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 889.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 938.37 Million shares over the past three months.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. WETF has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF): Trading Information

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.86% in intraday trading to $5.76- this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.72%, and it has moved by -1.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.43%. The short interest in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is 8.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.89, which implies an increase of 7.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $7.4 respectively. As a result, WETF is trading at a discount of 35.04% off the target high and -17.88% off the low.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.57 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.4 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $63.87 Million and $58.13 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.9% and then jump by 22.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17%. While earnings are projected to return -135.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.46% per annum.

WETF Dividend Yield

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 29 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.78%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s Biggest Investors

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. insiders own 26.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.62%, with the float percentage being 94.31%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 20.63 Million shares (or 13.87% of all shares), a total value of $66.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.16 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $61.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7,164,189 shares. This amounts to just over 4.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.21 Million, or about 3.5% of the stock, which is worth about $18.96 Million.