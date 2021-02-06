During the last session, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s traded shares were 401,261, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.16% or $2.99. The 52-week high for the YTEN share is $20.35, that puts it down -14.2% from that peak though still a striking +80.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.5. The company’s market capitalization is $59.41 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 403.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 233.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. YTEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN): Trading Information

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) registered a 20.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $17.89 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.76%, and it has moved by 197% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 208.3%. The short interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is 25.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.25, which implies an increase of 19.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $30 respectively. As a result, YTEN is trading at a discount of 68.35% off the target high and -32.66% off the low.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) shares have gone up +184.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.03% against 12.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.2% this quarter and then jump 67.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $230Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140Million and $179Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 71.4% and then jump by 28.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Biggest Investors

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. insiders own 30.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.37%, with the float percentage being 12.03%. Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 93.13 Thousand shares (or 2.61% of all shares), a total value of $723.58 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.94 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $434.65 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Small Cap Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2,584 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.08 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $9.33 Thousand.