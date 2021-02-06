During the last session, The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s traded shares were 314,380, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.56% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the CHEF share is $40.33, that puts it down -29.22% from that peak though still a striking +88.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 635.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 705.37 Million shares over the past three months.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. CHEF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF): Trading Information

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) registered a 1.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $31.51 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.36%, and it has moved by 22.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.49%. The short interest in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is 4.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28, which implies a decline of -10.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $38 respectively. As a result, CHEF is trading at a discount of 21.76% off the target high and -51.94% off the low.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) shares have gone up +138.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -276.24% against 9.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -187.2% this quarter and then jump 51.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -30.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $275.28 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $265.38 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $426.51 Million and $375.43 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -35.5% and then fell by -29.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.1%. While earnings are projected to return 15% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.2% per annum.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s Biggest Investors

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. insiders own 13.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.29%, with the float percentage being 92.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.85 Million shares (or 12.83% of all shares), a total value of $70.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 Million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 10.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $56.59 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2,808,023 shares. This amounts to just over 7.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 Million, or about 5.52% of the stock, which is worth about $53.58 Million.