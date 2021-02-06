During the last session, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s traded shares were 338,217, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.75% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the SKY share is $41.43, that puts it down -1.22% from that peak though still a striking +73.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.82. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 497.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 415.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. SKY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY): Trading Information

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) registered a 3.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.21% in intraday trading to $41.43 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.71%, and it has moved by 32.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.29%. The short interest in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is 1.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.86, which implies an increase of 4.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $49 respectively. As a result, SKY is trading at a discount of 19.72% off the target high and -12.04% off the low.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Skyline Champion Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) shares have gone up +44.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.96% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 142.9% this quarter and then jump 54.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $377.41 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $381.13 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $301.14 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.3%. While earnings are projected to return 193.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.9% per annum.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s Biggest Investors

Skyline Champion Corporation insiders own 8.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.19%, with the float percentage being 106.18%. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.92 Million shares (or 13.98% of all shares), a total value of $211.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.17 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $111.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 2,308,259 shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 Million, or about 2.5% of the stock, which is worth about $37.92 Million.