During the last session, Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s traded shares were 712,728, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $162.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.75% or $4.35. The 52-week high for the GH share is $168.52, that puts it down -3.65% from that peak though still a striking +65.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.9. The company’s market capitalization is $16.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. GH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH): Trading Information

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) registered a 2.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $163.4 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.56%, and it has moved by 26.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.16%. The short interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is 4.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $163.7, which implies an increase of 0.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130 and $190 respectively. As a result, GH is trading at a discount of 16.86% off the target high and -20.04% off the low.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Guardant Health, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) shares have gone up +96.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -148.81% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -111.1% this quarter and then fall -65.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.73 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.75 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62.9 Million and $67.51 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22% and then jump by 18.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 15.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.6% per annum.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Biggest Investors

Guardant Health, Inc. insiders own 7.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.64%, with the float percentage being 86.33%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 471 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.04 Million shares (or 14.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.53 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $729.59 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,096,130 shares. This amounts to just over 2.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $234.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 Million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $209.31 Million.