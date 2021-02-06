During the last session, voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s traded shares were 312,605, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.22% or $3.13. The 52-week high for the VJET share is $22.9, that puts it down -2.1% from that peak though still a striking +87.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.9. The company’s market capitalization is $108.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 68.29 Million shares over the past three months.

voxeljet AG (VJET) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VJET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET): Trading Information

voxeljet AG (VJET) registered a 16.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $22.97 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 57.4%, and it has moved by 125.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.82%. The short interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) is 65.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

voxeljet AG (VJET) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.05 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.34 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.64 Million and $5.56 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -10.5% and then jump by 14% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.3%. While earnings are projected to return -32.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s Biggest Investors

voxeljet AG insiders own 18.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.19%, with the float percentage being 19.82%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 561.98 Thousand shares (or 2.32% of all shares), a total value of $4.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.87 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $159.61 Thousand.