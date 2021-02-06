During the last session, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s traded shares were 348,980, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the VVNT share is $32, that puts it down -61.94% from that peak though still a striking +56.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.51. The company’s market capitalization is $4.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 376.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 356.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. VVNT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT): Trading Information

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.62% in intraday trading to $20.29 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.61%, and it has moved by 0.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.77%. The short interest in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) is 2.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.67, which implies an increase of 24.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $34 respectively. As a result, VVNT is trading at a discount of 72.06% off the target high and 1.21% off the low.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $327.12 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $327.83 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $307.83 Million and $303.23 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.3% and then jump by 8.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -20.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Biggest Investors

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. insiders own 10.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.04%, with the float percentage being 94.7%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 117.37 Million shares (or 59.14% of all shares), a total value of $2Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.16 Million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 12.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $429.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,818,083 shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 844.5 Thousand, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $14.42 Million.