During the last session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares were 514,255, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the VIST share is $7.93, that puts it down -195.9% from that peak though still a striking +32.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.8. The company’s market capitalization is $226.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 186.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 180.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. VIST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST): Trading Information

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.6% in intraday trading to $2.78- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.63%, and it has moved by -1.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.69%. The short interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is 142.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 123.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, VIST is trading at a discount of 123.88% off the target high and 123.88% off the low.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares have jump down -23.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.93% against -2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.2% this quarter and then jump 120% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -32.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.2 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $87.3 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.44 Million and $73.32 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20% and then jump by 19.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -156.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Biggest Investors

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 14.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.86%, with the float percentage being 25.51%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.42 Million shares (or 5.06% of all shares), a total value of $9.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.59 Million shares, is of Deep Basin Capital LP’s that is approximately 4.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio owns about 908,700 shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.81 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 477.8 Thousand, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $950.82 Thousand.