During the last session, Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s traded shares were 874,893, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the VRRM share is $17.2, that puts it down -17.89% from that peak though still a striking +61.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.63. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 879.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. VRRM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM): Trading Information

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.08% in intraday trading to $14.75 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.98%, and it has moved by 15.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.72%. The short interest in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is 7.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.71, which implies an increase of 0.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $17 respectively. As a result, VRRM is trading at a discount of 16.52% off the target high and -10.9% off the low.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.76 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.96 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $112.46 Million and $116.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -17.5% and then fell by -21.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 130.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.99% per annum.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s Biggest Investors

Verra Mobility Corporation insiders own 3.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.01%, with the float percentage being 96.08%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.24 Million shares (or 14.94% of all shares), a total value of $234.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.86 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $114.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,592,520 shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.7 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.14 Million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $42.09 Million.