During the last session, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s traded shares were 725,627, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.87% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the VERO share is $9, that puts it down -318.61% from that peak though still a striking +25.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.6. The company’s market capitalization is $115.14 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 820.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. VERO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO): Trading Information

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) registered a 2.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.46% in intraday trading to $2.16- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.16%, and it has moved by 18.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.28%. The short interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) is 432.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 155.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $8 respectively. As a result, VERO is trading at a discount of 272.09% off the target high and 16.28% off the low.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Venus Concept Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares have jump down -29.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.86% against 15.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.2% this quarter and then jump 92.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -29.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.42 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.77 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.85 Million and $14.51 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.2% and then jump by 43.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 62.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Biggest Investors

Venus Concept Inc. insiders own 4.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.45%, with the float percentage being 60.89%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.42 Million shares (or 23.19% of all shares), a total value of $28.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 813.09 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 593,077 shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 394.8 Thousand, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $683Thousand.