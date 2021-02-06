During the last session, USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s traded shares were 315,214, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the USAK share is $12.85, that puts it down -14.32% from that peak though still a striking +79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $98.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 61.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 62.52 Million shares over the past three months.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. USAK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK): Trading Information

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.77% in intraday trading to $12.32 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.02%, and it has moved by 26.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.87%. The short interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) is 3.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 24.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $16 respectively. As a result, USAK is trading at a discount of 42.35% off the target high and -2.14% off the low.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that USA Truck, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) shares have gone up +4.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.35% against 25.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 138.5% this quarter and then jump 500% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.9%. While earnings are projected to return -137.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.6% per annum.

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s Biggest Investors

USA Truck, Inc. insiders own 21.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.85%, with the float percentage being 70.94%. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 715.43 Thousand shares (or 8.17% of all shares), a total value of $6.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 690.26 Thousand shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) shares are KP Fds-KP Small Cap Equity Fd and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that KP Fds-KP Small Cap Equity Fd owns about 160,790 shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 148.13 Thousand, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 Million.