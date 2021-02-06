During the last session, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s traded shares were 549,707, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.12% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the TUP share is $38.59, that puts it down -8.13% from that peak though still a striking +96.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 718.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. TUP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP): Trading Information

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) registered a 2.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $36.00 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.65%, and it has moved by 5.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.19%. The short interest in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is 3.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41, which implies an increase of 14.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $46 respectively. As a result, TUP is trading at a discount of 28.89% off the target high and -13.14% off the low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tupperware Brands Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares have gone up +135.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.62% against 21%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 210% this quarter and then jump 655.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $448.99 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $425.99 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $417.2 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -43%. While earnings are projected to return -93.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Biggest Investors

Tupperware Brands Corporation insiders own 3.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.99%, with the float percentage being 80.5%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.37 Million shares (or 14.98% of all shares), a total value of $148.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.2 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $145.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 4,280,100 shares. This amounts to just over 8.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.16 Million, or about 6.43% of the stock, which is worth about $102.38 Million.