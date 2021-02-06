During the last session, TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s traded shares were 362,920, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 47.88% or $4.17. The 52-week high for the TSRI share is $18.5, that puts it down -43.63% from that peak though still a striking +79.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.7. The company’s market capitalization is $25.27 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.21 Million shares over the past three months.

TSR, Inc. (TSRI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TSRI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI): Trading Information

TSR, Inc. (TSRI) registered a 47.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.23% in intraday trading to $18.73 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 51.75%, and it has moved by 89.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84%. The short interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) is 2.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

TSR, Inc. (TSRI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -51%. While earnings are projected to return 15.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s Biggest Investors

TSR, Inc. insiders own 37.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.18%, with the float percentage being 19.41%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 87.07 Thousand shares (or 4.44% of all shares), a total value of $452.08 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.36 Thousand shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $328.94 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TSR, Inc. (TSRI) shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series owns about 52,346 shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $318.79 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.47 Thousand, or about 1.2% of the stock, which is worth about $121.86 Thousand.