During the last session, Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s traded shares were 369,184, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.2% or $2.76. The 52-week high for the TSE share is $57.4, that puts it down -2.83% from that peak though still a striking +74.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 401.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 482.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. TSE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.35.

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE): Trading Information

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) registered a 5.2% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.33% in intraday trading to $56.57 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.82%, and it has moved by 8.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9%. The short interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) is 1.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.71, which implies a decline of -3.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41 and $64 respectively. As a result, TSE is trading at a discount of 14.65% off the target high and -26.55% off the low.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Trinseo S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trinseo S.A. (TSE) shares have gone up +129.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.56% against -9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 419.2% this quarter and then jump 144.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $859.27 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $826.6 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $853.5 Million and $569.7 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.7% and then jump by 45.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.2%. While earnings are projected to return -66.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.95% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TSE Dividend Yield

Trinseo S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Trinseo S.A. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.6 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s Biggest Investors

Trinseo S.A. insiders own 2.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.47%, with the float percentage being 101.91%. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.77 Million shares (or 18.81% of all shares), a total value of $397.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.24 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $160Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trinseo S.A. (TSE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,459,609 shares. This amounts to just over 5.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 898.3 Thousand, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $46Million.