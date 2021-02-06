During the last session, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s traded shares were 588,565, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.29% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the THS share is $53.98, that puts it down -31.53% from that peak though still a striking +18.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.5. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 739.23 Million shares over the past three months.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. THS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.07.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS): Trading Information

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) registered a 0.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $42.50 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.82%, and it has moved by -7.15% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -3.41%. The short interest in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) is 4.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.09, which implies an increase of 26.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42 and $65 respectively. As a result, THS is trading at a discount of 58.38% off the target high and 2.34% off the low.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) shares have jump down -7.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.23% against 9.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -2.7% this quarter and then jump 29.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.14 Billion and $1.08 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.6% and then jump by 2.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.7%. While earnings are projected to return -134.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.95% per annum.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s Biggest Investors

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.31%, with the float percentage being 111.11%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 360 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.02 Million shares (or 17.74% of all shares), a total value of $406.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.76 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $233.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 3,700,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $157.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 Million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $64.31 Million.