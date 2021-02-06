Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TLSA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.5, which implies an increase of 132.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $11 respectively. As a result, TLSA is trading at a discount of 168.95% off the target high and 95.6% off the low.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Biggest Investors

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.62%, with the float percentage being 18.62%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 350.01 Thousand shares (or 69.3% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 224.65 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 44.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $748.08 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF owns about 154,440 shares. This amounts to just over 30.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $311.97 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54.22 Thousand, or about 10.74% of the stock, which is worth about $135Thousand.