During the last session, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s traded shares were 320,569, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.98% or $2.22. The 52-week high for the MAXN share is $50, that puts it down -6.86% from that peak though still a striking +74.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 710.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 755.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. MAXN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.1.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.67, which implies a decline of -28.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $43 respectively. As a result, MAXN is trading at a discount of -8.1% off the target high and -61.53% off the low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 69.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Biggest Investors

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. insiders own 59.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.31%, with the float percentage being 82.11%. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.11 Million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $35.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 Million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 9.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.49 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1,304,753 shares. This amounts to just over 6.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 660.07 Thousand, or about 3.1% of the stock, which is worth about $10.69 Million.