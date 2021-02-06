During the last session, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s traded shares were 331,455, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the INMD share is $67.99, that puts it down -0.32% from that peak though still a striking +80.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 469.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 651.84 Million shares over the past three months.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. INMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD): Trading Information

InMode Ltd. (INMD) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $67.99 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.14%, and it has moved by 41.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.73%. The short interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 992.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.67, which implies a decline of -6.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58 and $69 respectively. As a result, INMD is trading at a discount of 1.81% off the target high and -14.42% off the low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that InMode Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares have gone up +118.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.2% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 63% this quarter and then jump 46.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.76 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.23 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $47Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 129.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.8% per annum.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Biggest Investors

InMode Ltd. insiders own 42.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.32%, with the float percentage being 78.74%. Miura Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 938Thousand shares (or 2.86% of all shares), a total value of $33.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 696.9 Thousand shares, is of Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $25.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 479,010 shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 211.82 Thousand, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $7.66 Million.