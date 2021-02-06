During the last session, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s traded shares were 723,140, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.36% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the HOTH share is $7.2, that puts it down -221.43% from that peak though still a striking +30.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $35.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HOTH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH): Trading Information

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) registered a 1.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $2.30- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.16%, and it has moved by -2.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.49%. The short interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 919.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 352.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 346.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, HOTH is trading at a discount of 346.43% off the target high and 346.43% off the low.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -69.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Biggest Investors

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 37.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.56%, with the float percentage being 2.52%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 79.21 Thousand shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $156.04 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.69 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $97.88 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 41,045 shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.86 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.32 Thousand, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $60.01 Thousand.