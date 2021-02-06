During the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares were 434,474, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.5% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the EYPT share is $19.7, that puts it down -40.92% from that peak though still a striking +74.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.5. The company’s market capitalization is $254.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 654.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 335.93 Million shares over the past three months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EYPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT): Trading Information

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) registered a 0.5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.98% in intraday trading to $14.41 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.82%, and it has moved by 56.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 112.46%. The short interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 268.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.1, which implies an increase of 29.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.5 and $22 respectively. As a result, EYPT is trading at a discount of 57.37% off the target high and -39.2% off the low.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) shares have gone up +108.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.67% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82% this quarter and then jump 40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 111.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.73 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.76 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.63 Million and $7.49 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 82.2% and then jump by 17% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35.8%. While earnings are projected to return -3.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Biggest Investors

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.62%, with the float percentage being 46.97%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.19 Million shares (or 23.08% of all shares), a total value of $21.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 528.47 Thousand shares, is of HighTower Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 2.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 592,330 shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 220.58 Thousand, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 Million.