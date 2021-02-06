During the last session, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares were 324,210, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.72% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the EOSE share is $31.95, that puts it down -27.34% from that peak though still a striking +60.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 946.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE): Trading Information

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) registered a -1.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.6% in intraday trading to $26.30 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.26%, and it has moved by 8.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.39%. The short interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 2.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.