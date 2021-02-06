During the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares were 876,456, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.9% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the ATRA share is $28.2, that puts it down -38.78% from that peak though still a striking +77.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ATRA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA): Trading Information

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) registered a 4.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $20.52 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.08%, and it has moved by 5.5% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.52%. The short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 11.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.89, which implies an increase of 61.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $78 respectively. As a result, ATRA is trading at a discount of 283.86% off the target high and -55.71% off the low.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.2%. While earnings are projected to return -7.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Biggest Investors

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.01%, with the float percentage being 102.97%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.92 Million shares (or 12.77% of all shares), a total value of $128.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.94 Million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 8.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $89.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2,294,587 shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 Million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $23.74 Million.