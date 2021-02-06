During the last session, SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s traded shares were 811,894, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.68% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the SXC share is $6.27, that puts it down -9.23% from that peak though still a striking +59.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $475.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 918.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 922.34 Million shares over the past three months.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC): Trading Information

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) registered a 2.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.38% in intraday trading to $5.88- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.43%, and it has moved by 17.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.95%. The short interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is 3.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies an increase of 39.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $8 respectively. As a result, SXC is trading at a discount of 39.37% off the target high and 39.37% off the low.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SunCoke Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) shares have gone up +88.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4500% against -14.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 140% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.6%. While earnings are projected to return -595.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

SXC Dividend Yield

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 04, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SunCoke Energy, Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s Biggest Investors

SunCoke Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.82%, with the float percentage being 85.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.63 Million shares (or 15.26% of all shares), a total value of $43.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.58 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5,347,644 shares. This amounts to just over 6.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 Million, or about 3.22% of the stock, which is worth about $9.11 Million.