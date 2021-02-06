During the last session, Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s traded shares were 607,857, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.9% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the SUMO share is $46.37, that puts it down -28.06% from that peak though still a striking +53.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. SUMO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.22, which implies a decline of -11.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26 and $42 respectively. As a result, SUMO is trading at a discount of 15.99% off the target high and -28.2% off the low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -92.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Biggest Investors

Sumo Logic, Inc. insiders own 6.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.16%, with the float percentage being 64.34%. Sapphire Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.45 Million shares (or 6.3% of all shares), a total value of $140.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.39 Million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $117.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 1,613,788 shares. This amounts to just over 1.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 Million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $20.65 Million.