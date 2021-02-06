During the last session, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s traded shares were 666,253, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $115.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.28% or $4.76. The 52-week high for the STAA share is $117.64, that puts it down -1.45% from that peak though still a striking +79.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.2. The company’s market capitalization is $5.35 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 744.24 Million shares over the past three months.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. STAA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA): Trading Information

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) registered a 4.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $117.6 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.04%, and it has moved by 41.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.38%. The short interest in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) is 1.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.2, which implies a decline of -24.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72 and $100 respectively. As a result, STAA is trading at a discount of -13.76% off the target high and -37.91% off the low.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.85 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.05 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.88 Million and $35.19 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.8% and then jump by 25.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.4%. While earnings are projected to return 172.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Biggest Investors

STAAR Surgical Company insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.92%, with the float percentage being 90.98%. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.8 Million shares (or 23.41% of all shares), a total value of $610.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.34 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $189.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,308,131 shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 Million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $85.19 Million.