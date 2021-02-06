During the last session, Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)’s traded shares were 355,958, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.66% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the SMTS share is $3.87, that puts it down -13.82% from that peak though still a striking +86.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $552.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 631.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 509.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SMTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.06, which implies an increase of 19.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.45 and $4.31 respectively. As a result, SMTS is trading at a discount of 26.76% off the target high and 1.47% off the low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)’s Biggest Investors

Sierra Metals Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.63%, with the float percentage being 64.16%. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 85.07 Million shares (or 52.25% of all shares), a total value of $125.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.66 Million shares, is of West Family Investments, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF owns about 1,110,349 shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.04 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $27.11 Thousand.