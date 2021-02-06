During the last session, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s traded shares were 785,722, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SVC share is $22.83, that puts it down -94.3% from that peak though still a striking +69.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SVC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC): Trading Information

Service Properties Trust (SVC) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.26% in intraday trading to $11.90 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.74%, and it has moved by 3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.26%. The short interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is 3.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.67, which implies an increase of 16.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $14 respectively. As a result, SVC is trading at a discount of 19.15% off the target high and 10.64% off the low.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $291.47 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $329.56 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $580.91 Million and $483.78 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -49.8% and then fell by -31.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.1%. While earnings are projected to return 39.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

SVC Dividend Yield

Service Properties Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Service Properties Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.19%.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Biggest Investors

Service Properties Trust insiders own 1.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.11%, with the float percentage being 76.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 384 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.72 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $196.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.92 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $182.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7,255,719 shares. This amounts to just over 4.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.7 Million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $37.35 Million.