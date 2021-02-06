During the last session, Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s traded shares were 682,276, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.16% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the KRMD share is $12.84, that puts it down -202.83% from that peak though still a striking +15.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.6. The company’s market capitalization is $186.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 978.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 600.03 Million shares over the past three months.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. KRMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD): Trading Information

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) registered a 3.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.2% in intraday trading to $4.38- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.95%, and it has moved by -26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.57%. The short interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) is 933.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 29.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $7 respectively. As a result, KRMD is trading at a discount of 65.09% off the target high and 6.13% off the low.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.67 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.35 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.22 Million and $6.2 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -24.9% and then fell by -13.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.3%. While earnings are projected to return -38.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s Biggest Investors

Repro Med Systems, Inc. insiders own 10.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.79%, with the float percentage being 73.36%. Horton Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.83 Million shares (or 29.66% of all shares), a total value of $85.43 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.26 Million shares, is of First Light Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 18.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $52.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 766,362 shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 571.5 Thousand, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $3.44 Million.