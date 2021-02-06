During the last session, QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s traded shares were 421,682, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.51% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the QNST share is $25, that puts it down -3.82% from that peak though still a striking +76.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 412.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 294.91 Million shares over the past three months.

QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. QNST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST): Trading Information

QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) registered a -1.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.35% in intraday trading to $25.99 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.75%, and it has moved by 10.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.31%. The short interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is 886.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.2, which implies an increase of 8.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $30 respectively. As a result, QNST is trading at a discount of 24.58% off the target high and -8.64% off the low.

QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that QuinStreet, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) shares have gone up +82.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16% against 30.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.4% this quarter and then jump 7.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.5%. While earnings are projected to return -71.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s Biggest Investors

QuinStreet, Inc. insiders own 8.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.19%, with the float percentage being 98.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.4 Million shares (or 13.99% of all shares), a total value of $117.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.05 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,124,245 shares. This amounts to just over 5.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 Million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $20.64 Million.