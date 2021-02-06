During the last session, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s traded shares were 319,612, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $124.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $1.74. The 52-week high for the QLYS share is $148.84, that puts it down -19.42% from that peak though still a striking +49.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.37. The company’s market capitalization is $4.86 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 647.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 487.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. QLYS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS): Trading Information

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.15% in intraday trading to $145.1 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.99%, and it has moved by 9.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.27%. The short interest in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is 5.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.08, which implies a decline of -10.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $140 respectively. As a result, QLYS is trading at a discount of 12.32% off the target high and -27.79% off the low.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Qualys, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) shares have gone up +0.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.18% against 8.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.4% this quarter and then jump 6.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.62 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.95 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $84.66 Million and $86.26 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.8% and then jump by 12.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.6%. While earnings are projected to return 22.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s Biggest Investors

Qualys, Inc. insiders own 13.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.87%, with the float percentage being 110.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 461 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.72 Million shares (or 12.09% of all shares), a total value of $462.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.26 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $319.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund owns about 1,647,901 shares. This amounts to just over 4.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $200.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 933.96 Thousand, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $91.54 Million.